5 things to know Dec. 20

You'll want a rain jacket or umbrella as you head on this morning. Rain showers will stick around most of the morning and should move out this afternoon. Temperatures are sitting in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Once the showers clear out, highs will be in the lower 50s. Better rain chances move in on Friday. As the precipitation moves away early Saturday there could be a brief change over to some wintry precipitation, but accumulation is not likely. The Christmas Eve and Christmas Day forecasts still look cold, and rain/snow chances look pretty low.

Crews on the scene of deadly house fire in Sikeston, MO: According to Assistant Chief Jim McMillen with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, crews responded to a home in the 400 block of Marion Street just before midnight.

Senate moves tax cut legislation to brink of final passage: Jubilant Republicans pushed on early Wednesday to the verge of the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades, a deeply unpopular bill they insist Americans will learn to love when they see their paychecks in the new year. President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory

Clay Waller sentenced to 35 years on federal charge: He was sentenced on a federal charge of interstate domestic violence. This will run concurrently with the state murder conviction.

Why was train in fatal Amtrak wreck speeding? Federal investigators probing a deadly Amtrak derailment are trying to determine why the train was traveling at more than double the posted speed limit as it entered the curve where it left the tracks and plunged off an overpass and partly onto a busy freeway, killing three people and injuring dozens.

