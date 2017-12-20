Deadly house fire in Sikeston, MO called 'accidental'

A deadly house fire in Sikeston, Missouri is being called an accident by investigators.

According to Assistant Chief Jim McMillen with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, crews responded to a home at 415 Marian Avenue around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

When crews arrived, they found the house had fire coming from the roof area of the garage.

Firefighters found 43-year-old Aarron Scott Tarrants unresponsive in his bed inside the house.

Medics tried to revive Tarrants, but they were unsuccessful.

According to investigators, the fire appeared to have started in a storage closet near the garage. No foul play is suspected and the fire appears to have been accidental.

The state fire marshal was called to investigate.

