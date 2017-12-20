Fire marshal responds to deadly house fire in Sikeston, MO

The state fire marshal has been called in to help investigate a deadly fire in Sikeston, Missouri.

According to Assistant Chief Jim McMillen with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, crews responded to a home in the 400 block of Marion Street around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The fire appears to have started in the carport area of the home. It's not clear how the fire started.

Firefighters found the victim unresponsive in his bed inside the house.

McMillen said a 42-year-old man was killed. His family has been notified.

The state fire marshal was called to investigate.

