Fire marshal responds to deadly house fire in Sikeston, MO

The state fire marshal has been called in to help investigate a deadly fire in Sikeston, Missouri.
The state fire marshal has been called in to help investigate a deadly fire in Sikeston, Missouri.
A one-day duck hunt for wounded veterans will be held on Wednesday morning, December 19 in Anna, Illinois.
A one-day duck hunt for wounded veterans will be held on Wednesday morning, December 19 in Anna, Illinois.
Scattered showers will stick around for the first half of the day, especially in our southern counties.
Scattered showers will stick around for the first half of the day, especially in our southern counties.
Are you dreaming of a White Christmas? You may be disappointed if you're celebrating in the Heartland.
Are you dreaming of a White Christmas? You may be disappointed if you're celebrating in the Heartland.
The Federal Drug Administration has announced this week it plans to crack down on homeopathic remedies.
The Federal Drug Administration has announced this week it plans to crack down on homeopathic remedies.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.
The officer has “significant road rash injuries” on his arms and legs, authorities say, but he is expected to make a full recovery.
The officer has “significant road rash injuries” on his arms and legs, authorities say, but he is expected to make a full recovery.
Detectives say the veterinarian also threatened several employees, so they would not report him.
Detectives say the veterinarian also threatened several employees, so they would not report him.
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.
The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.
The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.
After two days of searching, Cleveland police confirm that human remains have been found in the backyard of a home on the city's west side.
After two days of searching, Cleveland police confirm that human remains have been found in the backyard of a home on the city's west side.
A Missouri woman's mother captured her daughter in her truest form - as a hardworking college student determined to get through the semester.
A Missouri woman's mother captured her daughter in her truest form - as a hardworking college student determined to get through the semester.