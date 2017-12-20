Boy Scouts construct bat houses in MO

After learning about bats from employees of the Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs Ranger District during the annual Bat Week at the end of October, Boy Scout Troop #68 decided to build bat houses. Bat Week gives Scouts in Missouri an opportunity to learn about bats from Missouri and around the world and how they have a positive impact on our lives.

“They loved sharing their fun ‘close encounters’ with bats—whether seen on camping trips or outdoors at home,” said Unit Leader Sarah Baker of the Scouts interactions with bats.

The Scouts took great pride in building the bat houses after gaining so much appreciation for the future inhabitants. Sarah Baker commented, “Using tools to create something that will benefit nature made that Scout night a big hit.” The bat houses they built were mounted onto trees and posts for bats to roost. The troop enjoyed eating, crafting, and building homes together for these wonderful creatures.

