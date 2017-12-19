Ripley Co., MO sheriff, students give meals to those in need - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ripley Co., MO sheriff, students give meals to those in need

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -
Ripley County Sheriff Mike Barton is trading tickets for turkeys! Barton along with Skills USA members delivered some holiday cheer to area organizations and families.

Skills USA, according to their website, is a national membership association serving high school, college and middle school students who are preparing for various careers.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly