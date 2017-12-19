SIU men's basketball gets the win over North Carolina A&T

The Murray State Racers (7-2) to the Auburn Tigers (9-1) on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at the CFSB Center.
The Murray State Racers (7-2) to the Auburn Tigers (9-1) on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at the CFSB Center.
The SIU Salukis played the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Tuesday, Dec. 19 in Carbondale.
The SIU Salukis played the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Tuesday, Dec. 19 in Carbondale.
Three members of the Kansas City Chiefs have been selected to the Pro Bowl.
Three members of the Kansas City Chiefs have been selected to the Pro Bowl.
The St. Louis Cardinals have received federal certification giving the organization legal protections in the event of a terrorist attack at Busch Stadium.
The St. Louis Cardinals have received federal certification giving the organization legal protections in the event of a terrorist attack at Busch Stadium.
CBS Sports is reporting that former SIU Head Football Coach Jerry Kill is retiring from football due to health reasons.
CBS Sports is reporting that former SIU Head Football Coach Jerry Kill is retiring from football due to health reasons.