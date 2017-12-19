SIU men's basketball gets the win over North Carolina A&T

The SIU Salukis (7-4) played the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Tuesday, Dec. 19 in Carbondale.

The Salukis got the win over the Aggies 102-64.

SIU led 58 to 37 at the half.

SIU plays away against the Nevada Wolfpack on Dec. 22.

