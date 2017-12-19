Fuel leak closes exit 7 ramp from US 62 to WB I-24 in McCracken Co., KY

The exit 7 ramp from US 62 to Westbound Interstate 24 in McCracken County, Kentucky is blocked after a crash.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, fuel is leaking on the road.

Westbound vehicles on I-24 that exit to US 45/US 62 at the Exit 7 Interchange can't access westbound lanes of I-24 without using an extended detour through US 45 - or US 62 to US 60 West to return to I-24 at Exit 4.

A message board is up at the 9-mile marker for alerts.

