Women charged after 5 hurt with glue gun at Chicago day care

CHICAGO (AP) - Two women are facing charges after five children were injured with a hot glue gun at a Chicago day care where they worked.

Police say five 2-year-olds were hurt earlier this month at the Children's Learning Place. Details about their injuries weren't immediately known.

A judge on Monday ordered 32-year-old Lizandra E. Cosme held without bail. She was arrested Sunday and faces felony counts of aggravated battery to a child. She's due back in court Dec. 26.

Twenty-seven-year-old Susana D. Gonzalez faces misdemeanor counts of causing the circumstances of endangering a child.

Cosme's attorney says Cosme "screwed up" but did not act out of malice. It wasn't immediately known if Gonzalez has an attorney.

A day care spokeswoman says the Department of Children and Family Services was notified and both employees were fired.

