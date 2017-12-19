DHS approves St. Louis Cardinals' Safety Act proposal

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals have received federal certification giving the organization legal protections in the event of a terrorist attack at Busch Stadium.

Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security awarded the Cardinals certification under the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act, known as the Safety Act. Certification was approved Dec. 11.

The act encourages sports teams, entertainment venues and other organizations to develop anti-terrorism technologies and practices. In return, it places limits on lawsuits that could be filed if an attack occurs.

McCaskill in October urged approval of the request in a letter to acting Homeland Security director Elaine Duke. The letter was sent days after the attack on a country music concert in Las Vegas spurred new concerns about venue safety.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.