Former Saluki Head Coach Jerry Kill retires from football

CBS Sports is reporting that former SIU Head Football Coach Jerry Kill is retiring from football due to health reasons.

Rutgers assistant and former SIU head coach Jerry Kill retiring from football due to health reasons. — Todd Richards KFVS (@trichardskfvs) December 19, 2017

Coach Kill coached in Carbondale from 2001-07.

