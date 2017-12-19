I-24 on-ramp closed near University of Kentucky after tractor-trailer crash

James Clay Waller was sentenced to 35 years on Tuesday, December 19.
A truck hauling explosive material crashed on KY 91 between Princeton and Fredonia on Tuesday, December 19.
Ripley County Sheriff Mike Barton is trading tickets for turkeys! Barton along with Skills USA members delivered some holiday cheer to area organizations and families.
Congress is on the verge of passing a new tax bill, but what does that mean for you?
Are you dreaming of a White Christmas? You may be in luck! But, just maybe.
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
