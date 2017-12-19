FDA cracking down on homeopathic remedies

The Federal Drug Administration has announced this week it plans to crack down on homeopathic remedies.

Homeopathy (home-EE-opp-ATHY) is the belief that "like cures like," or a medicine can cure a sick person if it can cause a similar sickness in a healthy person.

The FDA plans to target products that pose the biggest safety risks, including those marketed for children or for serious diseases.

The FDA says most of the homeopathic products will likely remain available, as long as they are deemed safe.

Last year, the FDA warned consumers about the risks of homeopathic teething tablets after they were tied to seizures and deaths in infants and children.

"We respect that some individuals want to use alternative treatments, but the FDA has a responsibility to protect the public from products that may not deliver any benefit and have the potential to cause harm," FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said.

"I think people should absolutely be able to choose if they want to use, homeopathic remedies to fight their own cancer or their own disease or their own struggle and not be told what they need to do by the FDA," said Chelsea Gaul, a health and wellness coach who practice homeopathic remedies.

In the next 90 days, you can send your comments to the FDA before they begin to finalize the new plan.

