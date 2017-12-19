Man who threatened officers while in Jackson Co., IL jail is sentenced

An Illinois man who threatened correctional staff at the Jackson County Jail has been sentenced.

Travis Winters, 41, of Bellwood, Illinois threatened staff in a letter while he was behind bars on Nov. 29, according to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Officers found a shank in his cell. In an interview, he threatened to kill officers, according to the state's attorney.

He pleaded guilty to the charges of possession of contraband in a penal institution and to threatening a public official in October 2017,

He was sentenced to a total of 17 years on the two charges in the Department of Corrections on Dec. 19. The case was investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

