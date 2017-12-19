Wounded Warrior duck hunt in Anna, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wounded Warrior duck hunt in Anna, IL

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
ANNA, IL (KFVS) -

A one-day duck hunt for wounded veterans will be held on Wednesday morning, December 19 in Anna, Illinois.

It's hosted by The Warrior Initiative, a not for profit charity dedicated to serving veterans that have been wounded or disabled.

The hunt will be at the Grassy Lake Hunting Club.

