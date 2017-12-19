Wounded Warrior duck hunt in Anna, IL

A star, a star, dancing in the night above the little town of Bell City, Missouri.
James Clay Waller was sentenced to 35 years on Tuesday, December 19.
The on-ramp from Alben Barkley Drive/U.S. 62 onto Interstate 24 is closed due to a tractor-trailer crash on Tuesday evening, December 19.
Congress is on the verge of passing a new tax bill, but what does that mean for you?
A truck hauling explosive material crashed on KY 91 between Princeton and Fredonia on Tuesday, December 19.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.
It is estimated that more than 100,000 license holders are affected by this policy change. Licenses suspended for other reasons allowed under Mississippi law will remain suspended.
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.
“We got him right after my son was born. He was such a loving dog,” says Stacey Fitzner. Stacey Fitzner cannot comprehend why anyone would want to hurt their dog, Bruizer. She describes him as a friendly 15 month old American Bulldog who was like a member of the family.
Arab police say authorities in North Carolina have found four young brothers who had been missing since December 8.
While Memphian Sherra Wright Robinson sat in a California jail Monday, charged with her ex-husband’s murder, WMC Action News 5’s Kontji Anthony dove through the pages of Sherra’s 230-page book "Mr. Tell Me Anything."
