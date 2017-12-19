Herrin, IL man sentenced for theft of 73-year-old woman's purse

A Herrin, Illinois man has been sentenced to do time behind bars after a video showed him taking a 74-year-old woman's purse at a business.

According to the Jackson County State's Attorney, the theft happened at Murphysboro, Illinois business in April 2017.

Devale J. Fredericks, 30, was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections.

He pleaded guilty to the charge at a hearing in October.

Murphysboro police investigated the theft.

