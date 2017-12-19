SEMO women's basketball beats Evansville 74-65 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO women's basketball beats Evansville 74-65

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The SEMO women got a big win over Evansville  74-65 on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Adrianna Murphy led the way with 26.

Former Redhawk Hannah Noe scored 10 for Evansville.

SEMO next plays Belmont at home on Dec. 28 at 5:15 p.m.

