SEMO women's basketball beats Evansville 74-65

The SEMO women got a big win over Evansville 74-65 on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Adrianna Murphy led the way with 26.

Former Redhawk Hannah Noe scored 10 for Evansville.

SEMO next plays Belmont at home on Dec. 28 at 5:15 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.