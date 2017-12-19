December holiday travel up 9% from last year

December holidays are among the busiest times to travel.

According to TripAdvisor's Annual Holiday Travel Survey, 45 percent will be traveling for Christmas up six percent from last year.

Three percent will be out of town for Hanukkah, which is about the same as last year; and 21 percent will be taking a New Year's trip, which is up three percent from last year.

This adds up to a nine percent increase in holiday travel during the December holidays this year.

Air travel has increased about two percent from last year to 39 percent flying to their destinations. The roads remain the busiest method of travel with 56 percent of travelers driving, which 50 percent of which traveling up to 200 miles to reach their destinations and 16 percent traveling more than 200 miles.

Dec. 23 is expected to be the busiest travel day with 11 percent hitting the highways and airways. That is followed by Dec. 21, making up nine percent.

50 percent of travelers will stay in the U.S., with five percent flying to the Caribbean and four percent flying to Europe.

The top U.S. city travelers plan to make part of their December holidays are: Orlando, FL; New York City, NY; and Los Angeles, CA.

