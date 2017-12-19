Perryville, MO police warn of phone scam

Perryville, Missouri Police are warning residents about a scam involving someone claiming to represent electric companies.

Police were contacted by Citizens Electric who told them someone was contacting business claiming to be with Citizens and then Ameren Missouri telling customers that their bill was delinquent.

The caller went on to say the power would be shut off if they did not pay immediately.

Police say if you get one of these calls, do not call any number they give to make a payment.

If you have any questions, contact Citizens Electric.

