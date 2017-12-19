Johnston City, IL man sentenced for burglary

A southern Illinois man accused of taking a woman's debit card has been sentenced to prison time.

According to the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office, Joshua Hewlett, 27, was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Hewlett admitted he had taken items from a woman's purse which was later recovered.

Police were able to use a phone's tracking device to find the vehicle he was in on Interstate 57.

Carbondale Police investigated the case.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.