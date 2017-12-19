Johnston City, IL man sentenced for burglary

Heartland Weekend has a road trip for you. Travel to Meramec Caverns, a nearly 5-mile cave system that naturally formed beneath the rolling hills of the Meramec Valley.
Heartland Weekend has a road trip for you. Travel to Meramec Caverns, a nearly 5-mile cave system that naturally formed beneath the rolling hills of the Meramec Valley.
Congress is on the verge of passing a new tax bill, but what does that mean for you?
Congress is on the verge of passing a new tax bill, but what does that mean for you?
An Illinois man who threatened correctional staff at the Jackson County Jail has been sentenced.
An Illinois man who threatened correctional staff at the Jackson County Jail has been sentenced.
A one-day duck hunt for wounded veterans will be held on Wednesday morning, December 19 in Anna, Illinois.
A one-day duck hunt for wounded veterans will be held on Wednesday morning, December 19 in Anna, Illinois.
A Herrin, Illinois man has been sentenced to do time behind bars after a video showed him taking a 74-year-old woman's purse at a business.
A Herrin, Illinois man has been sentenced to do time behind bars after a video showed him taking a 74-year-old woman's purse at a business.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.
A Missouri woman's mother captured her daughter in her truest form - as a hardworking college student determined to get through the semester.
A Missouri woman's mother captured her daughter in her truest form - as a hardworking college student determined to get through the semester.
The 19-year-old’s co-defendant and alleged accomplice is eligible for the death penalty.
The 19-year-old’s co-defendant and alleged accomplice is eligible for the death penalty.
While Memphian Sherra Wright Robinson sat in a California jail Monday, charged with her ex-husband’s murder, WMC Action News 5’s Kontji Anthony dove through the pages of Sherra’s 230-page book "Mr. Tell Me Anything."
While Memphian Sherra Wright Robinson sat in a California jail Monday, charged with her ex-husband’s murder, WMC Action News 5’s Kontji Anthony dove through the pages of Sherra’s 230-page book "Mr. Tell Me Anything."
Bond was set at $100,000 for a 27-year-old Burke High School teacher and tennis coach accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
Bond was set at $100,000 for a 27-year-old Burke High School teacher and tennis coach accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
It is estimated that more than 100,000 license holders are affected by this policy change. Licenses suspended for other reasons allowed under Mississippi law will remain suspended.
It is estimated that more than 100,000 license holders are affected by this policy change. Licenses suspended for other reasons allowed under Mississippi law will remain suspended.