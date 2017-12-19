Clay Waller sentenced to 35 years on federal charge

James Clay Waller was sentenced to 35 years on Tuesday, December 19.

He was sentenced on a federal charge of interstate domestic violence. This will run concurrently with the state murder charge.

Waller pleaded guilty in October.

According to court documents, Waller admitted at the plea hearing that he had threatened his wife Jacque on numerous occasions that "if she divorced him she would be signing her death warrant."

Court documents state that on May 31, 2011, the day before he and Jacque were to meet with her divorce attorney, Waller dug a grave on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River near Devil's Island in which to bury his wife. He then spent the night with his girlfriend in Illinois.

The next day, June 1, 2011, he traveled in interstate commerce from Illinois to Missouri that day, he admitted that he did so with the intent to kill his wife.

Following the meeting with the divorce attorney, Jacque Waller went to Clay Waller's home in Jackson, Mo. According to court documents, Waller strangled and beat Jacque to death in the home. He then took her body across the Mississippi River by boat and buried her in the grave he had dug the day before.

According to the US Attorney's Office of Eastern Missouri, during the investigation authorities recovered the manuscript of a "tell all book" written by Waller entitled “’If You Take My Kids, I’ll Kill You!: The Public Confession of Missouri’s Most Notorious Wife Killers.”

As part of the plea agreement, Waller agreed to forfeit any proceeds received or to ever be received from any contract relating to a depiction of his crime in a movie, book, newspaper, magazine, radio or television production, including the manuscript he authored.

