Truck hauling explosive material crashes, blocks KY 91 in Caldwell Co.

A truck hauling explosive material crashed on KY 91 between Princeton and Fredonia on Tuesday, December 19.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash is blocking both lanes around the 15 mile marker.

It was hauling explosive material and requires special handling to offload.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The estimated duration is five hours.

A detour for this section of KY 91 is via KY 139 and KY 70.

