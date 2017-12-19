Truck hauling explosive material crashes, blocks KY 91 in Caldwell Co.

A rollover crash on the I-57 bridge in Cairo, Illinois on Tuesday afternoon, December 19 had traffic backed up for a couple of hours.
A southern Illinois man accused of taking a woman's debit card has been sentenced to prison time.
James Clay Waller was sentenced to 35 years on Tuesday, December 19.
A truck hauling explosive material crashed on KY 91 between Princeton and Fredonia on Tuesday, December 19.
Thirty students received a brand new bicycle and helmet at Lake Road Elementary in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.
The 19-year-old’s co-defendant and alleged accomplice is eligible for the death penalty.
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.
Arab police say authorities in North Carolina have found four young brothers who had been missing since December 8.
The worker was arrested Sunday and charged with five counts of aggravated battery.
Sherra Wright, the woman charged with killing ex-husband Lorenzen Wright, faced a judge for the first time Monday morning.
