KY 91 in Caldwell Co. back open after truck hauling explosive material crashes

A truck hauling explosive material crashed on KY 91 between Princeton and Fredonia on Tuesday, December 19. The site was cleared around 9:25 p.m.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash blocked both lanes around the 15-mile marker.

It was hauling explosive material and required special handling to offload.

According to Keith Todd with KYTC, recovery work continued around 5 p.m. and the explosives were secured. However, he said homes for around 1/4 mile were evacuated.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

A detour for this section of KY 91 was via KY 139 and KY 70.

