Traffic moving after rollover crash on I-57 bridge in Cairo, IL

A rollover crash on the I-57 bridge in Cairo, Illinois on Tuesday afternoon, December 19 had traffic backed up for a couple of hours.

According to police, the crash was in the northbound lanes.

Crews at the scene said one person had minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Traffic was moving again by 2:36 p.m. and all Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E officers were clearedfrom the scene.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, MoDOT and Charleston Department of Public Safety officers were diverting traffic onto U.S. 60/62 at the 12 mile marker.

Illinois State Police was aware of the incident and also had officers on the scene.

