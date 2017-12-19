Academy Sports donates bikes to students at Lake Road Elementary in Poplar Bluff

Thirty students received a brand new bicycle and helmet at Lake Road Elementary in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

The giveaway was part of Academy Sports + Outdoors’ annual holiday bike donation program, a 15-year tradition of the national sporting goods chain.

“It’s an opportunity to give back to the community around Christmas time,” said Gene Hux, Poplar Bluff store director. “This year Lake Road was first on our list.”

The staff at Lake Road chose to use the donation as an attendance incentive.

A total of 24 students who did not miss a minute of school during the first half of the year received the 20-inch Ozone bikes.

The other six bikes were raffled off to any student who had completed a week with no absences or tardies, essentially giving the entire student body a chance to win.

Winners included My’Kia Blackmon, Kaden Calvin, Shane Clatt, Izayah Dugger, Tobi Duncan, Kendryck Dunkin, Gage Earnheart, Malik Gulledge, Michael Harris, Damon Hickson, Makenzie Hovis, Steffine Lacy, Gracie Laughlin, Daryise Lee, Aaliyah Mitchell, Abigail Nguyen, Alasia Sanford, Damien Sexton, Aiden Shearin, Austin Shearin, Avery Shearin, Somaria Simpson, Iazzack Starks, Sarah Stokes, Krista Thomas, David Tidwell, Payton Timothy, Geni Trial, Bristol Weadon and Eric White.

