Temporary jail in Missouri to begin housing inmates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A temporary jail in southwest Missouri will begin housing area inmates after sitting empty for weeks.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott plans to start using the trailer jail Wednesday. Arnott says deputies will bring back 108 inmates currently being housed in other jails across the state.

Greene County's lease on the temporary jail began last month but remained vacant because of a staffing shortage Arnott called a safety issue. The sheriff's office says it has given job offers to 14 correctional officers over the past two weeks.

The trailer jail is constructed from a series of semi-trailers that have been filled with sleeping bunks and other features. County Commissioner Lincoln Hough says the point of the temporary jail is to save money.

