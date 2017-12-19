2 arrested after armed robbery in Dyersburg, TN

Two people face charges after an armed robbery in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

According to a release from the police department, officers responded to the Meadowlane Apartments on the Highway 51 bypass around 7:15 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18.

Investigators said a man with a gun robbed the victim at gunpoint. The victim said the man and a female accomplice took cash and a cell phone before taking off in a car.

A neighbor was able to give police a description of the car along with the license plate number.

Officers in nearby Newbern spotted the vehicle and kept the suspects until officers from Dyersburg arrived.

Investigators found the gun used in the robbery along with the cash and cell phone at the scene.

Johnathan Gregory, 35, of Newbern and Amber Merrifield, 29, of Dyersburg both face charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.