First Alert: fog, drizzle & rain in the Heartland

Dense fog may impact your drive to work today.

Visibility is especially low in the southern half of the Heartland.

A little on and off drizzle is possible much of the day. The clouds will also be thick.

The best rain chances move in tonight and will stay with us through Wednesday morning.

The temperatures will be mild with highs in the 50s. Friday looks to be the last mild day for the foreseeable future.

We are still tracking some scattered thunderstorms on Friday. The coldest air of the season will sneak in over the Christmas weekend. There is still a chance of precipitation on Christmas Eve. Models continue to flip-flop, but light snow and rain showers are possible.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.