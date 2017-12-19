First Alert: cloudy, cool in the Heartland tonight

The best rain chances move in tonight and will stay with us through Wednesday morning. It will be mainly cloudy and cool.

There is a chance of rain after midnight. The best chances are in the bootheel, northwest Tennessee, and western Kentucky.

Rain is likely Wednesday morning, then tapering off from west to east in the afternoon.

Friday looks to be the last mild day for the foreseeable future.

We are still tracking some scattered thunderstorms on Friday.

The coldest air of the season will sneak in over the Christmas weekend. There is still a chance of precipitation on Christmas Eve.

Models continue to flip-flop, but light snow and rain showers are possible.

