Portageville schools to delay opening Tues. morning

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
PORTAGEVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

Classes in the Portageville School District will start a little late on Tuesday, December 19.

The district will open two hours late.

According to Superintendent Michael Allred, thick fog in the area prompted the delay.

