5 things to know Dec. 19

Good morning! It's Tuesday, December 19, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Dense fog may impact your drive to work today. Visibility is especially low in the southern half of the Heartland. A little on and off drizzle is possible much of the day. The clouds will also be thick. The best rain chances move in tonight and will stay with us through Wednesday morning. The temperatures will be mild with highs in the 50s. Friday looks to be the last mild day for the foreseeable future. We are still tracking some scattered thunderstorms on Friday. The coldest air of the season will sneak in over the Christmas weekend. There is still a chance of precipitation on Christmas Eve. Models continue to flip-flop, but light snow and rain showers are possible.

Making Headlines

Report indicates Amtrak train was speeding before derailment: After an Amtrak train derailed in Washington state Monday morning, killing three people and injuring dozens more, the National Transportation Safety Board found information from the train's event data recorder that indicated speed may have been a factor in the accident.

Illinois joins first-responder public safety network: Governor Bruce Rauner signed on with FirstNet, an independent federal authority that works to establish and operate the Nationwide Public Safety Broadband Network. The nationwide broadband network is dedicated to public safety meaning those in the network will get a dedicated 'fast lane' that provides highly secure communications specifically for first responders.

Suspect in torture, murder of 2 children to be tried as adult: In what prosecutors are calling one of the worst child abuse cases they’ve ever seen, a California man accused of torturing two children to death when he was 17 years old could face life in prison.?

Feds spent $22 million hunting UFOs: The New York Times reported over the weekend on a once-classified, multi-million dollar Pentagon program that examined the possible existence of UFOs.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.