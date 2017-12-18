KSP to conduct traffic safety checkpoints in several Heartland counties

KSP to conduct traffic safety checkpoints in several Heartland c - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

Kentucky drivers are being reminded to follow the law.

The Kentucky State Police will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district, to check motorists for compliance with motor vehicle laws including driving under the influence statutes.

Traffic safety checkpoints provide for a high visibility, public safety service, focusing on vehicular equipment deficiencies, confirming appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles, and the valid licensing of drivers.

When you come to a traffic safety checkpoint you will be asked to have your operator’s license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with no violations of law and minimal roadway congestion can expect to be delayed for no more than 30 seconds to a few minutes.

Listed below are the supervisory- approved traffic safety checkpoint locations in the Kentucky State Police, Post 1 district. These locations can also be found at, www.kentuckystatepolice.org.

BALLARD COUNTY

  • US 51 – at old KSP/CVE Scale Facility
  • US 60 – at Crystal Lake Road
  • US 60 – at KY 2532 (Apperson Road)
  • US 60 at Bill Corner Road

CALLOWAY COUNTY

  • US 641S – at Barber Drive
  • KY 94E – at KY 280
  • KY 121S – MP 3.187 to MP 3.690
  • KY 280 – at Cohoon Road

CARLISLE COUNTY

  • US 51 – at KY 80 Arlington
  • KY 80 – at KY 307
  • FULTON COUNTY
  • KY 125 – at KY 166
  • KY 129 – at Fulton/Hickman County line

GRAVES COUNTY

  • US 45S – at KY 339 Wingo
  • US 45S – at KY 1748
  • KY 94 – at KY 381 Lynnville
  • KY 849 – at KY 1684
  • KY 303 – at KY 339 (4-way stop)

HICKMAN COUNTY

  • US 51 – at KY 1529
  • KY 58 – at KY 307
  • KY 123 – at KY 239

LIVINGSTON COUNTY

  • US 60 – at or about former Ledbetter Elementary School (between MP 5.5-MP5.8)
  • US 60 – from MP 29 to MP 29.059 at or about Livingston/Crittenden County line
  • KY 866 – at Coon Chapel Road

LYON COUNTY

  • US 62 – at KY 810 (South)
  • KY 93 South – at KY 293 & 1055 intersection
  • USFS Woodlands Trace – at or about entrance to LBL

MARSHALL COUNTY

  • US 68 – at KY 95
  • US 641 – at KY 1422
  • KY 348 – between MP 4.7 – MP 5.0 (near Meadowbrook Circle)
  • KY 402 – at KY 1364

MCCRACKEN COUNTY

  • US 60 – at US 62 (Ledbetter Bridge intersection)
  • KY 286 – at KY 726 (McKendree Church Road)
  • KY 450 – at Puryear Highway
  • KY 994 (Old Mayfield Road) – at KY 1014 (Houser Road)

TRIGG COUNTY

  • US 68X (Bypass) – West of Howard Anderson Bridge
  • KY 139N – at Bush Road
  • KY 274 – West of John Woodruff Bridge (near entrance to boat ramp)

