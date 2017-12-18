House catches fire in Doniphan, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

House catches fire in Doniphan, MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
DONIPHAN, MO (KFVS) -

A house fire started in Doniphan, Missouri on Monday evening.

According to one volunteer firefighter in the area, the flames began around 8 p.m.

No one got hurt.

It's not clear how the fire started.

