Kentucky lawmaker blocked from governor's Twitter account

A Paducah man faces charges after police say he called them for a ride after he apparently had a little too much to drink.
A house fire started in Doniphan, MO on Monday evening. According to one volunteer firefighter in the area, the flames began around 8 p.m.
Two people face charges after an armed robbery in Dyersburg, Tennessee.
Police in Paducah, Kentucky are asking for help locating a woman who sped off from a traffic stop.
Are you dreaming of a White Christmas? You may be in luck! But, just maybe.
