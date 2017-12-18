Kentucky lawmaker blocked from governor's Twitter account

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Democratic Kentucky lawmaker says she was blocked from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's Twitter account.

The Courier Journal reports state Rep. Attica Scott's access to Bevin's Twitter account was restored by Monday afternoon. The Louisville representative believes she is the only state lawmaker to be blocked from Bevin's account and thinks it is because she is the only African-American woman in the legislature.

Bevin spokeswoman Amanda Stamper said no one from the governor's office "knowingly blocked" Scott from the account.

Scott says as a lawmaker, she should have access to keep up with official announcements from the governor.

On Monday, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said Bevin's office violated the state open records law by refusing to divulge terms it uses to filter people from its Facebook page. A Bevin spokesman said the administration will appeal the decision,

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.