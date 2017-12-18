Southeast MO State offers different hours during the holidays

Southeast Missouri State offices will have different hours during the holidays.

Offices will close from December 5 through the 21. They will reopen at 8 a.m. on January 2. Spring semester classes will begin on January 16.

Student Recreation Center hours:

Closed: Dec. 24-26, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Open: Monday-Friday: 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Open: Saturday-Sunday: Noon–7 p.m.

Student Aquatic Center:

Closed: Dec. 24-26, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1

Open: Monday-Friday: 5:30–7:30 a.m.; 11 a.m.–1 p.m.; 4–7 p.m.

Open: Saturday-Sunday: Noon–5 p.m.

The Student Recreation Center and the Student Aquatic Center will resume normal operating hours on Monday, Jan. 15.

Information Technology Help Desk Hours

Additional technology support and service hours of operation will be offered by the Information Technology (IT) Help Desk during Winter Break. Support will be available by phone at (573) 651-4357 or email helpdesk@semo.edu. Hours will be as follows:

Dec. 18-21: 5-10 p.m.

Dec. 22: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dec. 23: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dec. 24-25: Limited Email Support

Dec. 26-29: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dec. 30: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dec. 31-Jan. 1: Limited Email Support

Jan. 2-11: 5-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Winter break and holiday hours of operation for the full-service locations in Memorial Hall and Towers Complex are available on the Information Technology website http://www.semo.edu/it/helpdesk/hours.

Chartwells’ dining locations hours of operation during winter break and spring opening are available at http://new.dineoncampus.com/semo/hours.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.