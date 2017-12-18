Southeast MO State offers different hours during the holidays

A Paducah man faces charges after police say he called them for a ride after he apparently had a little too much to drink.
A house fire started in Doniphan, MO on Monday evening. According to one volunteer firefighter in the area, the flames began around 8 p.m.
Two people face charges after an armed robbery in Dyersburg, Tennessee.
Police in Paducah, Kentucky are asking for help locating a woman who sped off from a traffic stop.
Are you dreaming of a White Christmas? You may be in luck! But, just maybe.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer and crew and were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.
The 19-year-old’s co-defendant and alleged accomplice is eligible for the death penalty.
Mass casualties are reported after a train went off a bridge onto Interstate 5 in Seattle.
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.
The worker was arrested Sunday and charged with five counts of aggravated battery.
Tylon Pittman, of Byram, was watching a video on his smartphone and didn’t like what he saw, so he decided to call 911. A police officer responded to the call and showed up to the Pittman family home to assure Tylon that the Grinch would not ruin his Christmas.
Sherra Wright, the woman charged with killing ex-husband Lorenzen Wright, faced a judge for the first time Monday morning.
Authorities confirmed Monday they are searching for two pit bulls on the loose in Butler County after the dogs killed two mini-horses and an adult horse last week.
The Christmas season just got a whole lot sweeter thanks to one Major League Baseball player.
