Poshard Foundation donates beds to kids in need

During this Christmas season, many kids are asking for toys, but some simply want a bed to sleep in.

That is something many may take for granted, so The Poshard Foundation donated these special gifts for children at a shelter in Herrin, Illinois.

"There are children, that, probably by the hundreds, throughout our region that simply don't have a bed to sleep in," Glenn Poshard, the founder of the Poshard Foundation, explained. "They're sleeping on floors. They're sleeping on futons."

"We are treating symptoms here," Poshard is talking about the lack of beds for poor children in Southern Illinois. "Symptoms of neglect and abandonment by a society of its own children and we can't afford to keep doing this."

Williamson County Family Crisis Center is a temporary shelter for families in a serious time of need.

On Monday, Dec. 18, The Poshard Foundation took action. They purchased six twin beds for the children who come and stay in this home.

"We had beds…[but] they are were old beds, they were rickety beds…we had to keep repairing the foundations and the mattress kept getting smaller and smaller," Peggy Russell, the executive director of the shelter, explained.

Before coming to the shelter, Russell said some families slept on the street or in tents or even their car.

"The fact that the problem exists at all breaks our heart," Poshard said and Russell agrees,"Having their own bed they can go to every night is really essential."

Something some of us take for granted. With eight bedrooms and the six new twin beds, the little ones can now get a comfortable night's rest.

Russell concludes, "The Poshard Foundation really helps us out and we appreciate them very much."

Donations can be made to “Beds for Kids” project in the following ways:

credit card – donate online at www.poshardfoundation.org

check - send check to The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children at John A. Logan College, Carterville, IL. 62918 (The actual address is 700 Logan College Dr.)

