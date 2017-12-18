Tips for coping with holiday stress

It's called the most wonderful time of the year....but the holiday season can also bring a whole lot of stress.

Micheal Ziegler with Bootheel Counseling Services said no matter how much you have to do or how many people you need to see, you need to take time for yourself if you need it, and it's OK to say no to events or invitations if it's too much for you.

Ziegler said the first thing you should do to avoid stress is abandon any idea of a perfect holiday and just strive for what's comfortable.

"You're going to find stress anyway because we have to deal with all kinds of things at Christmas that we don't normally deal with like shopping for presents and all of those relatives that we don't see through the rest of the year, so take time to be aware of what you're feeling, what are you thinking and when you start to feel that ball of stress happen, just stretch a bit and take a few deep breaths," said Ziegler.

He said if you don't take care of yourself this holiday season you won't be able to take care of anything else.

If you do find yourself overwhelmed this holiday season Ziegler said it's best to find someone to talk to whether that's a family member, your pastor, or a professional.

You can also call the crisis hotline number, 1-800-356-5395.

