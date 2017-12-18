3 suspects wanted after thefts at several KY Wal-Mart stores

At least three suspects are wanted in a "bait-and-switch" type scheme that occurred at Wal-Mart stores in Paducah, Kentucky.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects.

Employees told officers that people went through a check-out line and bought merchandise and pre-parid debit cards.

In both cases, one of the suspects distracted the cashier while the second suspects manipulated the cash register to close the sale. The suspects left the store without paying.

At the southside Wal-Mart also in Paducah, the suspects were described as two black males, one wearing a blue jacket, jeans, and a blue cap while the other wore a tan jacket, jeans and a blue hat. At the Wal-Mart on Hinkleville Road, the scam was done by the same man in the tan jacket and a black female with long hair, wearing a bright pink jacket and jeans

The suspects stole more than $4,400 worth of merchandise and pre-paid debit cards according to police, The same group is suspected of conducting the scheme at a Wal-Mart in Murray and Central City, Ky as well.

