Woman wanted, accused of theft at Carterville, IL Motomart

In Carterville Illinois officers said a female took several items from Motomart without offering payment.

It happened on October 21 around 4:30 p.m.

Police said a woman left in a beige Ford utility truck with a white male with a beard.

They are asking for help in identifying the female.

If you recognize the suspect, please call the Carterville Police Department at 985-4853 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-414-8477, text "Quicktip" and your message to 274637, or submit your tip online.

