Woman wanted, accused of theft at Carterville, IL Motomart - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman wanted, accused of theft at Carterville, IL Motomart

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Carterville, Illinois Police Department) (Source: Carterville, Illinois Police Department)
(Source: Carterville, Illinois Police Department) (Source: Carterville, Illinois Police Department)
(Source: Carterville, Illinois Police Department) (Source: Carterville, Illinois Police Department)
CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

In Carterville Illinois officers said a female took several items from Motomart without offering payment.

It happened on October 21 around 4:30 p.m.

Police said a woman left in a beige Ford utility truck with a white male with a beard.

They are asking for help in identifying the female.

If you recognize the suspect, please call the Carterville Police Department at 985-4853 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-414-8477, text "Quicktip" and your message to 274637, or submit your tip online.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly