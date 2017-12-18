ISP honors, remembers fallen troopers with Operation Santa

Illinois State Police and the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation honored and remembered fallen troopers on Sunday, December 17.

It was all part of Operation Santa and they were joined by area first responders and community leaders.

According to ISP, they delivered toys to two families of fallen ISP troopers that died in the line of duty.

This is the first year of what will be an annual event to honor and remember fallen troopers and their families during the holiday season.

