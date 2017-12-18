One injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of US 68 and Benton Road at 10:00 a.m. on Dec. 18.

According to McCracken County Sheriff's Department, a vehicle driven by Makayla Colgan, 18, attempt to cross the roadway on US 68 and pull into the path of Stephen Hall, 63, of Dexter, MO

Hall was unable to avoid the collision and struck Colgan's vehicle, which slid onto the median and came to a rest.

McCracken County Sheriff's Department stated that Coglan was removed from the vehicle by mechanical means by the Reidland/Farley Fire Department was taken to Lourdes Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hall was not injured in the crash.

