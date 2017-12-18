Stoddard County Ambulance District takes patients "Home for the Holidays"

Stoddard County Ambulance District's "Home for the Holidays" continues its 32-year tradition of ensuring patients can spend the holidays with their families.

On Dec. 24 and 25 will be taking patients who would like to spend their holiday season with families to residences within the county.

After the visit, patients will be taken back to the appropriate nursing facility. Patients will be allowed to stay as long as they wish, including overnight.

There will be no charge for this service.

Anyone interested in this program should contact the director of their patient's nursing home. All arrangements should be made through the nursing home, which will then contact the ambulance service.

