Date of hearing on Missouri lawmaker's hanging remark panned

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The timing of an ethics hearing on a Republican lawmaker who called for the vandal of a Confederate monument to be hanged is being criticized.

The hearing on Rep. Warren Love is the Friday before Christmas. House Democratic Leader Gail McCann Beatty says Republicans are burying it so it gets less public attention. She wants it delayed until after lawmakers return to the Capitol in January.

Love expressed hope in a Facebook post that whoever vandalized the monument in Springfield, Missouri, would be "hung from a tall tree with a long rope." Love has said he was using old cowboy jargon.

New Ethics Committee Chairman Kevin Austin says he scheduled Love's hearing Friday to expedite proceedings. He says he doesn't want it further delayed.

