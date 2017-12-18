Cubs finalize $13 million, 2-year deal with Steve Cishek

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs finalized their $13 million, two-year contract with side-arming reliever Steve Cishek.

The 31-year-old right-hander gets $6.5 million in each of the next two seasons under the agreement announced Saturday. His 2019 salary could escalate by up to $1 million: $250,000 each for 30, 40, 45 and 50 games as a pitcher next year.

Cishek had a 2.01 ERA and a 3-2 record in 49 relief appearances this year for Seattle and Tampa Bay, which acquired him on July 28. He joins a rebuilt Cubs bullpen that also includes fellow right-hander Brandon Morrow, who finalized a $21 million, two-year contract on Tuesday.

The Cubs announced the deal on Saturday. Cishek posted on Twitter: "I've had go Cubs go playing in my head since Thursday... thankful for this opportunity and beyond thrilled to be a Cub!"

Cishek is 24-28 with a 2.73 ERA and 121 saves over eight seasons.

His eight-year major league career started with the Florida and Miami Marlins from 2010-15. He was traded to St. Louis in July 2015, became a free agent and signed a $10 million, two-year contract with the Mariners.

