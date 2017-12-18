One caught, one on the run after burglary in Metropolis

Metropolis Police Department responded to a burglary in progress at the Plaza Storage in the 1500 block of E. 5th Street. on Dec. 12.

According to Metropolis Police Department, the two suspects were lasted reported in a black camo pick-up truck. The suspects abandoned their vehicle as a MPD Sergeant arrived and a foot chase ensued.

Fifty-year-old Curtis L. Styers was captured at the scene.

After speaking to the victim, police learned the victim pulled up to his storage unit as the suspects were still in front of it with the door open.

When confronted, they left the scene in their vehicle and the victim followed them.

Open further investigation, police found a hole in the storage unit that the suspects used to access other units.

The investigation is ongoing and property of other victims has been recovered.

Police is still searching for the second suspect

Styers was charged with burglary and theft and other charges are expected. He is being held at the Massac County Detention Center.

