Single-vehicle collision in McCraken County, KY

McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Pool Road at 8:08 a.m. on Dec. 18

Casey Vetato, 22, was traveling southbound when her vehicle left the road, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department. Vetato steered the vehicle back on the road and overcorrected. The vehicle then left the road and came to a rest in a ditch.

Vetato complained of head pain and was transported to Lourdes Hospital by private vehicle after refusal of medical attention.

