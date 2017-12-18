US61 back open after crash in New Madrid County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

US61 back open after crash in New Madrid County

NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) -

Police say no one was injured after a vehicle lost control and drove into a ditch in New Madrid, Missouri.

It happened on Monday morning, December 18.

The New Madrid Police Department asked drivers to avoid U.S. 61 north of Dollar General.

It was blocked for several minutes but has since reopened.

