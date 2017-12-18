Naughty or Nice? You can call Santa Claus

Santa Claus is always watching. And, despite his busy schedule, you can actually call him to make sure he received your Christmas list.

At last check, calls were being sent to voicemail (probably because he's really busy this time of year), but we're told he checks his voicemail regularly.

Just dial 951-262-3062 to get in touch with Jolly Old Saint Nicholas.

And, if you're hoping to track him on the big night, you can do that too. Head over to Heartland Weekend for all the details.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.