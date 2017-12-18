First Alert: Mild weather leads up to a cold Christmas weekend

If you're enjoying these mild temperatures, you should enjoy them while they last because Christmas weekend looks downright cold!

Things are drying up this afternoon. Over the next few days, we'll see clouds and some rain.

Brian Alworth said tonight will be clear to partly cloudy, but it won't be too cold out with lows anywhere from 38 to 40.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, mild and not too breezy. Highs tomorrow could reach into the high 50s.

Wednesday is looking cool and cloudy with a good chance of rain in the morning. Highs will again be near 50

In fact, the entire week looks pretty mild with our best chance for widespread rainfall on Friday.

Right now, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day both look very cold with highs around the freezing mark.

While our chances for a white Christmas don't look great, there could be a chance for some snowflakes on Christmas Eve.

