Wrong way driver on I-55 arrested in Pemiscot Co., MO

A man accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 55 is behind bars on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

According to Portageville Police Chief Ronnie Adams, officers were dispatched to Gas-N-Goodies just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, after someone called to report the wrong way driver.

Witnesses said the car pulled into the gas station.

Officers spotted the car pulling out of the parking lot, headed east on Missouri Highway 162 toward I-55. They were able to conduct a traffic stop.

Michael Newton, 54, of Rocky Mount, NC was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Investigators later learned that the car he was driving was reported stolen in Moberly, Missouri. Formal charges are pending in connection with that crime.

Newton is being held in the Pemiscot County Jail on $534.40 cash only bond.

