This week in music: 1963 The Singing Nun

Let's step into our music time machine and set the dials for 1963.

These were the songs topping Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 this week 54 years ago.

The Beatles launched the British Invasion in 1964. But a British girl duo had the number five hit in December of '63. You Don't Have to be a Baby to Cry was the only chart hit for The Caravelles. It was actually a cover of a 1950 song which was recorded by Ernest Tubb, Moon Mullican and Jimmy Dorsey.

Dale and Grace was at number four with I'm Leaving It Up to You. It was the duo's first and only number one hit. Eleven years later, Donnie and Marie Osmond recorded a version of the song. It reached the top five in 1974.

Tommy Roe was in the number three position with Everybody. This song along with Sheila and Dizzy were Roe's three biggest chart hits.

The Kingsmen were at number two with one of the most controversial singles of the 1960's. The FBI was called in to investigate the lyrics of Louie Louie. Some critics had complained about possible obscenity in the lyrics. The investigation ended without any prosecution. Still many radio stations banned the song and it never reached the number one position on the Hot 100. The Kingsmen recorded Louie Louie at a studio in Portland that charged them $50. It went on to become a rock 'n roll standard. It's believed that some 15 hundred versions of this song have been recorded over the years.

Keeping Louie Louie out of the top spot was a song that was performed in a foreign language. The Singing Nun performed Dominique in French. The song is a tribute to Saint Dominic, a Spanish priest and founder of the Dominican Order. It was the second foreign language song to hit number one on the Hot 100. Earlier in the year, Kyu Sakamoto topped the chart with "Sukiyaki".

